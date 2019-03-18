Per guidance from The Colony City Council, the City will soon be striping new fire lanes along certain residential streets to improve access for emergency services vehicles.
The Colony Fire Department, in coordination with the Engineering Department, has identified 17 specific locations (listed below) where vehicular parking combined with a narrow roadway creates problematic access, endangering first-responders, residents, and their property.
The striping will take place Wednesday, March 20, through Friday, March 22. Affected areas will have 48 hours notice to ensure vehicles are removed from the new striping zone. Following completion of the work, residents will have 30 days to make adjustments to their parking routines before The Colony Police Department will begin issuing citations for vehicles illegally parked in the fire lane. For information about the fire-lane striping, call City Hall at 972-625-1756. For questions about enforcement, contact TCPD at 972-625-1887.
Locations to be striped with fire-lane markings
- Arbor Glen at Branch Hollow
- Ashlock at John Yates
- Augusta at Chapman
- Augusta at Curry
- Augusta at Waters Edge
- Blair Oaks at Walker
- Blue Glen at Amhurst
- Crawford at John Yates
- Curry at Chapman
- Dooley at McCafee
- King at Ramsey
- Knight at Woodruff
- Longo at Madison
- Matson at Gates
- Rice at Sager
- Roberts at John Yates
- Thompson at John Yates